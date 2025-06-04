Local NBA Champion Makes Case For Knicks Job
Tumultuous times within the New York Knicks organization call for ... World Peace?
So claims the basketball artist formerly known as Ron Artest, who has made a play for the recently vacated position of New York Knicks head coach. Metta Sandiford-Artest, who has also gone by the name Metta World Peace, posted a makeshift resume on X shortly after the Knicks confirmed the ousting of Tom Thibodeau after five seasons at the helm.
"Metta is the perfect choice for head coach of the [Knicks]," Sandiford-Artest said. "Since 1999, this was suppose[d] to happen. I’ve never ran from the city. When all the top players left NYC because it was hard , I went to [St John's]. I wanted to be drafted by the Knicks, I seemed to be the only one un-afraid of the city. I’m built to challenge the city. I’m the number one guy for the job."
A Queens native, Sandiford-Artest apparently still yearns for a full-circle moment in Manhattan, one denied to him when the Knicks drafted Frederic Weis with the 15th pick in the 1999 draft. While Weis never played an NBA game, Sandiford-Artest — who spent his collegiate career with the St. John's Red Storm at Madison Square Garden — was drafted by the Chicago Bulls immediately after, beginning a 17-season career best-known for his polarizing antics with the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Sandiford-Artest, who earned a championship ring with the Lakers in 2010, eventually made his way to New York in 2013-14, playing 29 games at age 34. Ready for a new role, Sandiford-Artest says he's ready for "all the smoke" in New York after succeeding with St. John's and La Salle Academy.
"Queens bred. Dominated my high school era. Three championship at the Rucker and never lost one at Rucker. Three championships at the real Gershwin when there was no security. Lots more on the NYC front," Sandiford-Artest said, listing his metropolitan accomplishments. "Had a Knick practice shirt and short on at the 1999 draft. NBA accolades speak for themselves. I basically locked up tons of Hall-of-Famers. Sorry. But light work. Metta is ready for the city."
Sandiford-Artest is apparently serious about his new career intentions: he has changed his name to "Coach Metta" on his X account and previously made a brief play for the Phoenix Suns' job. He previously held a player development role with the South Bay Lakers, Los Angeles' G League affiliate.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!