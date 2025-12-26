Knicks Could Get More Guard Depth From Bulls

The New York Knicks are looking to add more contenders to make a run for the NBA Championship and now, they've been linked to two guards.

According to The Athletic's James L. Edwards III, the Knicks are most focus on adding guard and big depth before the NBA trade deadline in February. Two potential targets come from the Chicago Bulls in guards Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White.

The Knicks are trying to compete this season, having strong reservists will be key, especially with key players like Jalen Brunson dealing with injuries going back to the start of the season.

Dosunmu is averaging 14.4 points per game, with a 45.6 three-point percentage and 51.5 field goal percentage. White's stats are a bit better, with 21.4 PPG, though he only makes 31.9% of his three-point shots and 44.8 percent of field goals. More suitors could emerge in the coming weeks for both men, though White is considered the most attractive trade piece.

Dec 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) handles the ball chased by Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Either player would be a good boost to the Knicks' second unit, which has been invaluable the last two weeks. From a stellar group performance to take down Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs for the NBA Cup Championship, to second-year guard Tyler Kolek's game winning Christmas Day antics against the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York's bench is in the spotlight.

The Knicks' decision to part ways with former head coach Tom Thibodeau this offseason was met with heavy skepticism. Thibodeau is known for playing his starters for lots of minutes, a strategy that last year got the Knicks further than they've been in the postseason in 25 years, but also resulted in injury and fatigue problems. New head coach Mike Brown's strategy appears to be paying off, with reserve players getting the chance to shine.

Who Could the Knicks Deal in a Trade?

While the Knicks would be hesitant to let go of any of their depth, they would, of course, have to offer something in return. On one hand, center/ forward Karl-Anthony Towns is the likeliest piece to be dealt for a massive name like Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, Antetokounmpo is a huge name, and the Knicks wouldn't deal Towns for a smaller trade.

French power forward Guerschon Yabusele was considered New York's biggest offseason addition, but hasn't performed well, making him prime trade fodder. Young players like Pacôme Dadiet and, to a lesser extent, Kolek, could also be a package deal.

