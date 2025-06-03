Knicks President Releases Statement After Tom Thibodeau Firing
New York Knicks president Leon Rose made a high-profile pruning on Tuesday afternoon.
The Knicks bid farewell to head coach Tom Thibodeau after five seasons at the helm, the ousting coming less than 72 hours after New York fell to the Indiana Pacers in their first Eastern Conference Finals showing in a quarter-century.
Rose confirmed the original report from Shams Charania of ESPN in a statement from the team.
"Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans. This pursuit led us to the difficult decision to inform Tom Thibodeau that we've decided to move in another direction," Rose said. "We can't thank Tom enough for pouring his heart and soul into each and every day of being the New York Knicks head coach. He led us not only with class and professionalism for the past five seasons, but also to tremendous success on the court with four playoff berths and four playoff series victories."
"Ultimately, we made the decision we feel is best for our organization moving forward. Tom will always be a part of our Knicks family and we truly wish him nothing but the best in the future."
Thus ends the fourth-winningest tenure in Knicks history, one that featured four postseason showings in five tours. Thibodeau was the first Knicks coach to reach year five of his tenure since Jeff Van Gundy did so early in the new millennium. Over the last three seasons, New York was one of three teams (alongside Denver and Boston) to win at least one playoff series in each of the last three years. When Thibodeau took the helm in 2020, they had won only three in the new century.
Rose now faces the unenviable task of finding the right coach that will no doubt face the immediate pressure of being the proverbial "coach away" from leading the Knicks into true contention. Whoever accepts the position will no doubt stand on the foundation Thibodeau built over his half-decade of prosperity.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!