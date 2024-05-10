Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo Shuts Down 'Punting' Question
The New York Knicks are dealing with injuries, but that isn't slowing them down from putting their best play on the court each and every game. And despite being up 2-0 over the Indianapolis Pacers in the semifinals, the team is still going 100% at all times in Game 3.
After a win in Game 2 and heading to Indianapolis for their next match, a reporter asked Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo about the idea of "punting" in Game 3, keeping their biggest names on the bench to rest for Game 4. His response was sharp, and he shut down the thought of pulling back, immediately.
"Hell no. We ain't punting nothing. We're coming in here to win the game," DiVincenzo said during shoot around.
The Knicks have lost OG Anunoby to a strained hamstring and nearly lost Jalen Brunson to a foot injury in Game 2. With Mitchell Robinson out 6-8 weeks and Julius Randel shut down for the season, this team is walking a fine line with injuries.
But they're looking to win, and until the magic runs out in New York, they're putting everything they have on the floor each night.
