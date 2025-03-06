Knicks Draft Bust May Have Finally Found NBA Home
Former New York Knick Kevin Knox II is hoping he has finally found his second act.
Knox was back where it all began on Tuesday, returning to Madison Square Garden as a member of the Golden State Warriors. San Francisco is his fourth professional stop since things didn't work out in Manhattan and Knox is hoping it'll be the last.
“I think [Golden State] would be a great spot," Knox said in an interview with Andrew Crane of the New York Post. "Obviously, a lot of stuff has to happen, but … I definitely would like to find a home, and hopefully it’s [with the Warriors].”
Knox's current professional legacy has him remembered as one of the most notorious cases of draft misfortune of recent Knicks memory. He was the ninth overall pick of the 2018 draft out of Kentucky but never lived up to his lottery choice billing, averaging 8.2 points and 3.8 rebounds over three-plus seasons.
To make matters even more notorious, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mikal Bridges were the immediate next two picks after Knox. New York eventually landed the latter but gave up several draft assets to Brooklyn for that right.
“I don’t really take it as much as looking back at it as like a mistake or anything like that,” Knox said of his New York tenure to Crane. “It was a lesson learned, and I think I’m grateful for my time here because I learned a lot here, and I think it helped me for these last few years—being here in New York definitely helped me going to these other teams.”
The Knicks eventually gave up on Knox in 2022, swapping him for fellow draft washout Cam Reddish. That began Knox's nomadic endeavors: Golden State is his fourth team over the last four seasons, which include two separate stints in Detroit.
Knox has spent most of the past year-plus in the G League, including a majority of this season with the Warriors' affiliate in Santa Cruz. Injuries to Golden State's depth stars like Jonathan Kuminga and Gary Payton II have landed him a couple of 10-day contracts, affording him a helping hand back to the Association.
Knox somewhat resented the idea of falling down a professional level but has since come to fondly recall it. He earned his Bay Area call-ups with averages of 21.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in 28 appearances.
“At the end of the day, you've got to put your ego and pride aside and go out there and just do what’s needed, best for you,” Knox told Crane. "I think that was the best at the time, me to go there and to get some more reps, more film so the coaches, people around the league can see that I still can play this game.”
Knox played 12 minutes on Tuesday night, putting up two points and blocks in the Warriors' 114-102 win. He and Golden State remain stationed in the tri-state are as they face the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night at Barclays Center (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!