Knicks Draft Pick Grade Revealed
The New York Knicks are waking up on Day 2 of the 2024 NBA Draft with one rookie addition to the roster.
With the No. 25 overall pick in the draft, the Knicks selected Pacome Dadiet out of France. While Dadiet is only 18 years old, he has four years of professional basketball experience in France and Germany.
He likely won't have much playing time for the Knicks this season, which is part of the reason why Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley gave New York a "C+" in his first-round draft grades.
"At this stage, he is only a one-skill supplier, though. His burst is limited, his defense can be sloppy and he is prone to bouts of tunnel vision," Buckley writes. "A lot of his warts could theoretically be coached out of him. So long as the Knicks stay healthy, they should be content letting him grow at his own pace."
The Knicks will give Dadiet some time to develop, likely in the G League in Westchester, as he grows and learns how to become a well-rounded guard in the NBA.
The Knicks have another pick in today's second round at No. 51 overall as a result of today's trade with the Washington Wizards.
