All Knicks

Knicks Draft Pick Grade Revealed

The New York Knicks selected Pacome Dadiet with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Pacome Dadiet reacts after being selected in the first round by the New York Knicks in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Pacome Dadiet reacts after being selected in the first round by the New York Knicks in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks are waking up on Day 2 of the 2024 NBA Draft with one rookie addition to the roster.

With the No. 25 overall pick in the draft, the Knicks selected Pacome Dadiet out of France. While Dadiet is only 18 years old, he has four years of professional basketball experience in France and Germany.

He likely won't have much playing time for the Knicks this season, which is part of the reason why Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley gave New York a "C+" in his first-round draft grades.

"At this stage, he is only a one-skill supplier, though. His burst is limited, his defense can be sloppy and he is prone to bouts of tunnel vision," Buckley writes. "A lot of his warts could theoretically be coached out of him. So long as the Knicks stay healthy, they should be content letting him grow at his own pace."

The Knicks will give Dadiet some time to develop, likely in the G League in Westchester, as he grows and learns how to become a well-rounded guard in the NBA.

The Knicks have another pick in today's second round at No. 51 overall as a result of today's trade with the Washington Wizards.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News