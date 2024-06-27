Knicks Trade No. 26 Pick to Thunder
The New York Knicks continue to wheel and deal in the draft with free agency on the horizon.
According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks are trading the No. 26 overall pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Knicks came into the draft with the Nos. 24 and 25 picks, but they traded down two spots with the Washington Wizards to acquire the No. 26 selection. Then, the Knicks made a separate trade with the Thunder with the No. 26 pick, which Oklahoma City used to select Weber State point guard Dillon Jones. In return, the Knicks acquired five future second-round picks that will come from 2025-27.
After signing OG Anunoby to a five-year, $212.5 million deal, the Knicks are needing to save as much money as possible, which is why New York is hesitant to take a player with both of its late first-rounders.
The Knicks still have the No. 51 overall pick in tomorrow's second round, but given the trades they made tonight, there's a likelihood that they won't be taking a player with the selection.
Tonight, the Knicks walk away with French guard Pacome Dadiet, an 18-year-old who will add some youth to New York's backcourt.
