Knicks in Driver's Seat vs. Celtics
The New York Knicks are up against the Boston Celtics, which is a surprise for many reasons.
Not only did the Knicks win both games on the road, but they overcame 20-point comebacks in each contest to make it happen, putting the defending champions on the ropes.
Many people are looking at the series as the Celtics losing or choking as opposed to the Knicks winning. However, the Knicks deserve their flowers as well.
"There's plenty to point to on the Boston side of this story, but there's always two teams involved in a choke job. And the Knicks have had plenty to do with the Celtics' collapses in Games 1 and 2," Bleacher Report contributor Andy Bailey wrote.
"When forced into desperation, New York's defense has tightened up to a seemingly impossible degree. Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby have more than neutralized Tatum and Brown.
"The bigs have had their moments, too. Karl-Anthony Towns has hit big shots, and Mitchell Robinson is a team-high plus-32 in just 43 minutes."
"Josh Hart is more than filling gaps. He's second on the team in total points, second in rebounds and third in assists."
"And of course, Jalen Brunson has been delivering in the games' highest-leverage moments, as he typically did throughout 2024-25."
"The Celtics deserve plenty of credit for blowing their leads in this series, but certainly not all of it."
Sure, the Celtics haven't played their best, and they aren't operating at their healthiest, but that shouldn't take away from the Knicks' successes over the past two games.
The remainder of the series will serve as a true determination if the Knicks are legitimate, because although winning two games on the road to start the series is impressive, it doesn't get them to the Eastern Conference Finals.
