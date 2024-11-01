Knicks Excited About Addition of Matt Ryan
A metropolitan team adding Matt Ryan would probably be better suited for the gridiron, but the New York Knicks appear to be heralding a similar acquisition on the hardwood.
As the Knicks carefully balance their shrewd financial planning and roster requirements bestowed by the NBA, the team appears set to add Ryan, a recurring NBA veteran and former New York high school star at Iona Prep. Over the weekend, the Knicks' G League club in Westchester made Ryan the top pick in the 2024 G League Draft.
“We’re excited about Matt, just because of the skill set, the shooting," Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said of Ryan as the Knicks embarked on a four-game road trip, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. "I feel like you can’t have enough shooting.”
Best known for his 12-game tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022, Ryan spent last season with the New Orleans Pelicans, averaging 5.4 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting over 45 percent from three-point range.
Amidst a busy offseason, many lauded the Knicks (2-2) for adding championship pieces like Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns while staying out of the realm of the restrictive second apron.
The Knicks currently carry a dozen men on their roster but can only so do for a maximum of 28 non-consecutive days. New York will likely keep Ryan in the Westchester system for as long as it can before his contract keeps them out of the apron's reach. Westchester opens its 2024-25 season against the Brooklyn Nets' affiliate on Nov. 10 on Long Island.
In addition to Ryan, the Knicks used the second pick of the draft on Landry Shamet. The former Philadelphia 76er was signed by the Knicks in September and seemed to be working his way toward a spot in the regular NBA rotation before enduring a shoulder injury in a preseason game. Shamet was waived as part of the Knicks' final camp cuts but drafting him gives them a chance to personally monitor his rehab.
