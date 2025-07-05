Knicks Had Eyes on Mavericks Guard
The New York Knicks haven't been positioned to make any splash signings during this summer's round of NBA free agency, but they have remained active in making a few key moves around the edges, particularly to their second unit.
Across the initial days of the market opening, the Knicks agreed to deals with both Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to fill out their bench group for next season, both entering as two new names who can help patch one of New York's biggest holes of last season in terms of strong depth pieces.
However, it seems like the Knicks also had their eyes on a few other names who were on the free agent market during the first few days of action, one of those stemming from the backcourt of the Dallas Mavericks.
During a recent free agent report from SNY's Ian Begley, he noted that the Knicks were among those suitors interested in signing Dante Exum before he agreed to his one-year deal with the Mavericks.
"I don’t know if there is a specific focus for that final roster spot. But the Knicks have been in touch with multiple backup guards on the market," Begley wrote. "Dante Exum considered the Knicks as a possible destination before he agreed to a deal with Dallas on Wednesday. As noted earlier, the Knicks touched base with free agent Ben Simmons this week. So it seems like the Knicks are at least keeping an eye on the market for a backup guard."
Exum, who's found his way into becoming a key rotational piece for the Mavericks, was seemingly on the Knicks' radar, along with Ben Simmons, in being a possible acquisition to place behind the likes of Jalen Brunson for next season, but ended up re-upping with Dallas for one more season.
Exum was the fifth-overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft to the Utah Jazz, who had eight years of service in the league, most recently spending 20 games with the Mavericks during his 2024-25 season before having a season-ending hand injury. In those showings, he averaged 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists on just over 18 minutes a night.
As an impact defensive player and the ability to shoot from three at an efficient rate, having a 47.2% combined three-point percentage since being in Dallas, his fit as a depth piece in New York's rotation would have its obvious appeal. Instead, though, he'll be spending his age-30 season with the Mavericks next to number-one overall pick Cooper Flagg
As for the Knicks, they'll likely keep their search in free agency going for another backup guard the next days to weeks to help fill out this rotation ahead of a big 2025-26 season, through what's been an already productive offseason in New York.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!