Knicks Interested in Bringing Back Forward
The New York Knicks are making moves in free agency, signing shooting guard Jordan Clarkson and power forward Guerschon Yabusele.
However, there's reason to believe the team could look to bring back one of its free agents.
SNY insider Ian Begley is reporting that the team could re-sign free agent forward Landry Shamet.
"I believe the Knicks do want to add another veteran free agent. To do so, they’d need to sign a player to a rookie free agent deal and trim around $36,000 in team salary. This theoretically can be done if Yabusele takes slightly less than the full taxpayer midlevel exception. If Yabusele has the full midlevel, the Knicks would need to shed salary via trade to get under the second apron," Begley wrote.
"As noted earlier, they have had interest in bringing back Landry Shamet. Shamet also has interest from contenders in both conferences."
Shamet, 28, averaged 5.7 points per game for the Knicks this season in 50 appearances after he signed in late December.
The Athletic insider John Hollinger believes Shamet still has value in the NBA despite his decreasing statistics.
"Shamet reminded the league of his existence with solid work off the bench in the conference finals, but his season stats were decent, too," Hollinger wrote.
"Shamet made 39.7 percent of his 3s and, despite an undersized frame, defended twos respectably enough to stay on the court. He lacks a point guard’s handle and a wing’s size, and his athleticism doesn’t stand out, but Shamet’s shooting should be enough to make him a valuable add as a fifth guard on a minimum deal. Re-signing for one year in New York would give him a de facto no-trade clause."
With Clarkson and Yabusele, the Knicks have 12 players on the roster, giving them three vacancies. Shamet could fill one of those spots, adding continuity to the team.
