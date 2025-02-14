Knicks Face Gauntlet After All-Star Break
The New York Knicks are enjoying their All-Star break, which will be the final time they will have an extended amount of rest before the week leading into the playoffs.
However, when the Knicks get back from their vacation, it won't be a walk in the park. They have five games left to end the month of February, and they will be tested right out of the gate.
Here's a look at the five games left for the Knicks to close out the month:
Feb. 20 vs. Chicago Bulls
This is by far the easiest game of the bunch for the Knicks as they return home to face the rebuilding Bulls. However, the Knicks could fall into a trap if they start off flat in the first game after the All-Star break.
Feb. 21 at Cleveland Cavaliers
Naturally, the Knicks are thrown right into the fire after the break with a back-to-back, and the second leg comes against the best team in the Eastern Conference. This game will serve as a good litmus test to see where the Knicks are at this point in the season.
Feb. 23 at Boston Celtics
While playing the top team in the East, the Knicks might as well get another crack at the other team ahead of them in the standings while they are at it.
Feb. 26 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
The Knicks return home after a two-game road trip to face the unpredictable 76ers, who look like a different team every night on the court. Hopefully the Knicks get a version of the Sixers that they can beat.
Feb. 28 at Memphis Grizzlies
The month ends with a trip to Beale Street to face the red-hot Grizzlies, who are one of four teams with a superior record than the Knicks.
