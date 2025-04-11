Knicks Face Tough Matchup vs. Cavs to Clinch Playoff Seed
The New York Knicks are still not locked into their seeding after their most recent loss against the Detroit Pistons, but they can figure things out with their game today as they play the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavs have already locked the conference's No. 1 seed thanks to 63 wins in their first 80 games, which is a mark only the Oklahoma City Thunder have surpassed.
The Knicks are currently one game in front of the Indiana Pacers for the No. 3 seed at 50-30, while their rival is hot on their tail at 49-34.
The magic number to clinch the No. 3 seed is one, meaning the Knicks either need one win or the Pacers need a loss.
Therefore, the Knicks will clinch the No. 3 seed if they can beat the Cavs tonight at Madison Square Garden. A loss could also get the Knicks the No. 3 seed if the Pacers lose to the Orlando Magic at home.
The Magic find themselves locked into the No. 7 seed in the East, which means they will host the first game of the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday. This means that there is a good chance that the Magic will rest their stars as they look to stay healthy going into their postseason.
The Pacers still have yet to clinch a top-four seed, which would guarantee homecourt advantage for the first round of the playoffs, so Indiana still has a lot to play for themselves.
Should the Knicks lose and Pacers win, it will come down to Sunday's regular season finale, where New York will have to win against Brooklyn if it wants to claim the No. 3 seed. Two losses by the Knicks and two wins by the Pacers against the Magic and the Cavs on Sunday will put New York at No. 4 while Indiana shimmies up to No. 3.
