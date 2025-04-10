Knicks Can Clinch Playoff Seed Against Pistons
The New York Knicks are facing off against the Detroit Pistons, where they can lock themselves into a series with them with a win at Little Caesars Arena.
A win gets the Knicks the No. 3 seed, where they will get to play against the Pistons, who will be No. 6.
Here's a full look at the scenarios for tonight's game, per the league:
If New York defeats Detroit tonight:
• New York is locked into the third seed.
• Indiana is locked into the fourth seed with a win OR a Milwaukee loss.
• Milwaukee is locked into the fifth seed with a win AND an Indiana win.
• Detroit is locked into the sixth seed with a Milwaukee win.
If Detroit defeats New York tonight:
• New York is locked into the third seed with an Indiana loss.
• Indiana is locked into the fourth seed with a loss AND a Milwaukee loss.
This means that the Knicks can clinch the No. 3 seed even with a loss if the Indiana Pacers fall to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have already clinched the No. 1 seed for the Eastern Conference.
The magic number for the Knicks to clinch is 1, which means New York needs to go 0-3 in its final three games while Indiana needs to go 3-0 in order for the two teams to switch places in the standings.
The Knicks would love to be able to clinch it tonight to get it out of the way, but they will have two more chances against the Cavs tomorrow and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday if it doesn't happen.
The Knicks also might not care too much about clinching the No. 3 seed. Either way, the Knicks will have homecourt advantage in the first round and a second-round matchup looming against either the Cavs or Boston Celtics if both top seeds win their opening-round series.
The Knicks care more about playing good basketball and getting into a rhythm for the postseason.
