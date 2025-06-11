Knicks Facing Obstacles After Tom Thibodeau Firing
The New York Knicks are searching for their next head coach, and with the only team in the league holding a vacancy, they can take their time towards hiring the best possible fit.
There's a question about whether or not the Knicks should have even fired Tom Thibodeau to begin with, especially if they didn't have a set plan in regards to who would replace him.
The Athletic insider James Edwards III expressed concern of how the Knicks are approaching the situation.
"The Knicks have backed themselves into a corner between the firing of Thibodeau and this upcoming hire," Edwards wrote. "They’ve made it clear that what the winningest coach in recent franchise history did wasn’t good enough to reach their ultimate goal of a championship. It’ll be tough for New York’s suits to win the headlines and backpages with the next head coach, unless they have something up their sleeves, which is totally possible."
"Until the big reveal, though, the Knicks appear to be in limbo. No available coach is an obvious upgrade or change of pace from Thibodeau. Getting a proven coach from another team seems far-fetched. Hiring an inexperienced or first-year head coach, while it might end up being the right decision a year from now, is a difficult sell to fans who now have heightened expectations after several successful seasons and based on the franchise’s own language following the firing of Thibodeau."
The Knicks are hoping that moving away from Thibodeau will get the team one step forward, but their next move is critical. They can't just replace Thibodeau with anyone. If they fumble the hiring process for his successor, they may fall even further behind in their pursuit towards winning a championship.
