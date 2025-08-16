Knicks Fans Support Jalen Brunson as Top Option
New York Knicks apparently can't agree on much, but they're mostly united in the idea that Jalen Brunson can be top cat on a championship-contending team.
A fan survey queried by James Edwards III of The Athletic offered many differing opinions from Knicks fans. It was once again the captain that provided some form of stability, as over 82 percent of over 3,000 respondents believe that Brunson "can be the best player on a championship team."
"Of all the questions on this survey, this was the one result I was most sure of," Edwards said in his accompanying analysis. "Brunson is the best player on the team and has, maybe more than anyone, been critical to the Knicks’ on-court resurgence in recent years."
"The case could be made that a team with two limited defenders playing major minutes can’t win a title. That’s understandable. However, to me, that says more about mildly flawed team-building than it does Brunson."
Brunson has undeniably flipped the fortunes of the Knicks franchise since coming over as a free agent in 2022: New York has won a playoff series in each of his first three tours and made it all the way to the conference finals for the first time since 2000 last year.
On a personal level, Brunson has established himself as a reliable All-Star threat and as one of the top backcourt men in the modern Association. New York rewarded his efforts by granting him the captaincy honors before last season.
Even so, some have claimed that Brunson is too undersized and too much of a defensive liability to be the headliner on a championship team. Edwards' poll shows that that's not an issue for Knicks fans, who have heightened expectations this time around after their squad stood mostly pat amidst a changing Eastern Conference landscape.
But even if the prophesized Larry O'Brien Trophy hoist doesn't come, Edwards believes that the results show that Brunson has built a permanent place into the hearts of Manhattanites and beyond.
"Maybe Brunson never brings a title to New York. There are too many factors that impact that result outside of Brunson’s control," Edwards said. "Even if he never does, Brunson has proven that, year after year, he is one of the best players in the game."
