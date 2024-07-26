Billy Joel Joins Knicks in Rafters of MSG
Even though the New York Knicks and Rangers each fell short in their championship quests this season, Madison Square Garden is nonetheless raising a banner.
The World's Most Famous Arena raised an updated banner dedicated to classic rock performer Billy Joel, who ended an MSG residency with one last show. The banner commemorates the 150 total shows Joel had played at MSG, 104 of which came during the residency that began in 2014.
Joel's newest rafter laundry bears the number "150," and is the latest tribute to The Piano Man, usually stationed next to the Rangers. Previous showings included recognition for his 75th and 100th performances.
In 2006, Joel became the first non-athlete to have a name and number raised to MSG's rafters, as his name was featured next to the number 12 for his run of sold-out shows at MSG, breaking a record originally set by Bruce Springsteen. Joel was also the second entertainer to appear in MSG's Walk of Fame behind only Elton John.
Late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon commemorated the raising, invoking the Garden's athletic tenents in the process.
"Madison Square Garden has the Knicks, Rangers, and Billy Joel," Fallon said in video from MSG. "That's what we have here, we're lucky. We're lucky. We're lucky to have you."
At 150 showings, no other artist has taken to the Garden stage more often than the Bronx native who grew up on Long Island. Thursday final show included a guest appearance from Axl Rose, best known for his work with Guns 'N Roses. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was among those who took the show in as well as current New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who presented Joel the Key to the City. Joel was also joined by his youngest daughters, Della Rose and Remy Anne, one stage.
"It’s time,” Joel said at the top of the show, per Peter Sblendorio of the New York Daily News. “None of us knew we were going to be able to do this for so long. This has been the most amazing gig we’ve ever done.”
