Knicks Free Agent Signings Show Need For Depth
The New York Knicks are getting ready for the start of training camp, so they are bringing in three players that could make an impact for them down the line.
Here's a look at what each of the three newest Knicks can bring to the table:
Malcolm Brogdon
Brogdon is a veteran point guard, which is exactly what the Knicks are looking for. Brogdon is a former Sixth Man of the Year award recipient, so they are getting someone who can be a big help for the bench.
Before Brogdon came into the fold, the Knicks were planning on putting Tyler Kolek in that role. Now, Brogdon has a chance to lead the second unit with the ball in his hands. He probably has the best chance among the three to have an impact in the second unit.
Garrison Mathews
Mathews is only signed to a training camp contract, so he will have to prove himself over the next few weeks in order to get in with the Knicks.
Luckily for Mathews, he is a 3-point specialist in a league that can never have too much distance shooting. While Mathews isn't likely to make the roster, he certainly has a nonzero chance.
The Knicks were one of the better 3-point shooting teams in the league, but Mathews helps enhance that part of their team. The Knicks may need to make a trade or two in order to keep him, but there are players the team could move on from to make room for him.
Landry Shamet
Shamet is fighting for the final roster spot for the Knicks, but his familiarity is a big reason why the team could actually give that slot to him.
Shamet played in 50 games for the Knicks last season, averaging 5.7 points per contest. He would help the Knicks keep their chemistry intact from a year ago, which could be important as the Knicks work towards learning new head coach Mike Brown's system.
Shamet still has some work to do, but his inclusion for the team's training camp is a good sign for him.
