Knicks Interested in EuroBasket Standout
The New York Knicks may have found their Roman empire.
Per Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are one of several teams to express interest in center/forward Roman Sorkin after his standout effort for Israel's men's national basketball team at EuroBasket 2025. Begley notes that the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers are also eyeing his status.
Born in Belarus, the 29-year-old Sorkin played college ball stateside with the Oregon Ducks and has been stationed with renowned Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv since 2021. Sorkin has yet to take an NBA floor but has won three Israeli League Cups and was the league's MVP after the 2024 campaign. The Knicks previously hosted Maccabi Tel Aviv in a pair of exhibitions in 2007 and 2009 at Madison Square Garden.
He averaged 16.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in his six-game EuroBasket run, which ended over the weekend when the Israelis fell to Greece in the Round of 16.
Stationed in Group D, Sorkin opened pool play with a bang, putting up 31 points in Israel's tournament-opening win over Iceland. Sorkin and the Israelis were the only team to defeat the French squad captained by Knicks newcomer Guerschon Yabusele in the group stage, as he had 12 points and eight boards in the 82-69 triumph. Thanks to Sorkin's efforts and more, Israel advanced beyond the group stage for the first time since 2015 and gave the Greeks a game before eventually falling 84-79.
As to Sorkin's potential metropolitan fit, the Knicks have been careful to keep an eye on interior depth behind starting center Karl-Anthony Towns, even though Precious Achiuwa appears set to move on.
New York has been pleased with the play of tenured big man Mitchell Robinson but injuries have eaten away at some of his more recent tours, to the point where he did not take the floor until late winter last season. The Knicks also carry Ariel Hukporti, the final pick of the 2024 draft, on their roster but likely view him as an ongoing project rather than an immediate contributor.
Adding Yabusele to the fold should help in that regard but Sorkin could be worth the Knicks' time if they're seeking a veteran with championship prowess. Handing a relatively large responsibility to an NBA virgin, however, might not be ideal, so perhaps Sorkin could better soar in a consequence free opportunity in the Pacific Northwest or South Beach.
