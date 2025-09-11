Pistons Could Threaten Knicks This Season
The New York Knicks are the last team the Detroit Pistons played in the 2024-25 campaign in the first round of the playoffs, but there's a chance the two squads could take things deeper in the next postseason.
The Pistons blossomed from a 14-win team in 2023-24 to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, losing to the No. 3 seed Knicks in a six-game series. A lot of changes took place to help the Pistons get to that point, but only more will get better as the upcoming season approaches.
The Pistons are led by Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Cunningham made the All-Star team and the All-NBA Third Team for the first time in his career. The point guard out of Oklahoma State turns 24 years old later this month, so the Knicks and the rest of the league likely haven't seen the best yet from him.
The Pistons could climb the ranks in the Eastern Conference, making them a contender against the Knicks. Detroit will seek revenge against New York in any way it can after its elimination from the playoffs back in May.
The Pistons are hoping to get Jaden Ivey, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, back healthy for the upcoming season. Ivey missed 52 games for the Pistons this past season after breaking his fibula on Jan. 1 in a game against the Orlando Magic.
Along with Ivey, the Pistons have a young center in Jalen Duren, who doesn't turn 22 years old until November. He has averaged a double-double for each of the past two seasons for the Pistons.
Ausar Thompson should also be better in his third season with Detroit. The No. 5 overall pick from the 2023 NBA Draft is viewed as one of the league's rising stars and could be one of the NBA's best defenders.
A young group that's complemented by veterans in Tobias Harris, Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert should make the Pistons a tough test for the Knicks next season. New York cannot underestimate Detroit because the margin between the two teams is razor thin.
