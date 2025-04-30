Knicks' Game 6 Injury Report Once Again Blank
The New York Knicks won't have to worry about stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart not getting into the next game of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series against the Detroit Pistons.
Part five was marred by simultaneous injury scares for Brunson and Hart but the medical report for Thursday's sixth showing carries no names. New York will once again seek advancement to the second round as the holder of a 3-2 series lead in the best-of-seven set.
Brunson and Hart's late absences were two of the heartbreaking headlines that stemmed from Game 5 on Tuesday: both were forced to leave the game with just under three minutes left after Brunson tweaked his right ankle and Hart stayed down after a physical encounter with Pistons star Cade Cunningham.
The two players were able to report to the scorer's table shortly after their respective incidents but a combination of the Knicks having but one timeout and no fouls to give prevented them from re-entering. By the time the Knicks finally got a stoppage, there was less than 30 seconds remaining the the Pistons held a six-point lead, which became a final margin of 106-103.
There are no surprises on the Pistons injury report: Jayden Ivey (fractured fibula) is once again out while Isaiah Stewart (knee inflammation) is questionable for the fifth consecutive game.
