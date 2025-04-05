Tom Thibodeau Passes Hall of Famer on Knicks Wins List
It's nothing personal ... just New York Knicks business.
The New York Knicks' latest victory, a 121-105 Saturday shellacking of the Atlanta Hawks, set franchise history: with the 224th win of his Knicks career, Thibodeau moved past Pat Riley for sole possession of fourth place on the list of New York coaching wins.
Jeff Van Gundy is next on the list, placing third at 248 while Red Holzman (613) and Joe Lapchick (326) remain the long-standing top pair.
Thibodeau moved into fourth in his fifth year on the job, which he accepted in 2020. Under his watch, the Knicks have become one of the most consistent teams in the Eastern Conference: the team is set to embark upon its third consecutive playoff trip and is on pace in finish third on this year's bracket. Barring a disaster, Thibodeau is the first Knicks boss to finish his fifth year at the metropolitan helm since Van Gundy.
While matching or passing Riley in any coaching category is a sterling accomplishment for an NBA sideline general, Thibodeau will likely focus on moving up the playoff victory ranks: Riley still has him beat by more than double in that regard, as the leader of the 1994 Eastern Conference champion group has 35 compared to Thibodeau's 14.
Thibodeau's first chance at No. 225 lands on Sunday when the Knicks host the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden (6 p.m. ET, MSG). He can reach as many as 229 before this regular season lets out.
