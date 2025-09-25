Knicks Get Bad News on Veteran Center
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is healthy and ready to go for the 2025-26 season, but he may not be unleashed 100 percent.
Robinson, 27, played in just 17 regular season games in the spring as he was recovering from offseason ankle surgery. Because of his health concerns in the past, Robinson thinks there may be a chance for him to sit one half of back-to-backs in the upcoming season.
"Mitchell Robinson says he's not sure about playing on back-to-backs and he'll let the medical staff handle that," Knicks insider Kristian Winfield tweeted.
There is a lot of uncertainty in regards to Robinson and his role for the upcoming season. He is competing for a chance to be in the starting lineup after a successful run in the Eastern Conference Finals back in May.
The Knicks feel Robinson could make sense in the starting lineup because he could protect the rim better than Karl-Anthony Towns, who may be better suited at the power forward spot. No matter where he is, Robinson is happy to fulfill whatever role is asked of him.
"That don't matter to me at all. I've started before, I've came off the bench before. I did great in both," Robinson said via SNY.
All of this comes at an important time for Robinson because he is expected to hit free agency at the end of the season. He needs to perform well this year in order to increase his value for other teams in the 2026-27 season and beyond.
"I'm going to come out here and play hard regardless - whether it's my last, my first, just come out here and play hard. I'm also going to let my agent handle that part of it. I'm going to play basketball," Robinson said via SNY.
If Robinson can play somewhere between 50-60 games, that should be considered a success. It means he will be healthy with enough rest to carry him through the year.
The goal for Robinson should be to stay as healthy as possible for the playoffs, because that is where he will be able to make the most money — whether it's with the Knicks or another team.
