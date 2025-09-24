Knicks' Josh Hart at Peace With Lineup Fate
Josh Hart is ready to do his part for the New York Knicks, whether that's in a starting or relief capacity.
A key part of Hart's metropolitan fate is up in the air with the 2025-26 season looming: Knicks head coach Mike Brown revealed he has no starting lineup in mind with training camp in Tarrytown under way, which will lead to obvious speculation over whether Hart will reprise his role in the opening quintet.
"If I don't start, I'll probably ask for a trade and go somewhere," Hart said with a sarcastic smirk at the top of camp in video from SNY, showing that while he may be nursing an injury finger this season, his sense of humor is fully in tact.
Getting back to serious matters, Hart stated that he'll fully embrace whatever role Brown gives him in one of the most hopeful seasons in recent metropolitan memory, echoing the sacrifice he made last postseason when the Knicks sought a change to the names introduced before tip-off.
"I had the best year of my career last year, but that's in the past," Hart continued. "I think I'm a starter in the league, I think I deserve to be a starter in the league. But at the end of the day, it's about what's best for the team."
"Last year, I talked about sacrifice the whole time and kind of that servant mentality, being a good steward of my gifts and those kind of things. So I think it would be extremely selfish for me to go out there and demand to start. Whatever Mike wants to do, or doesn't want to do, I'm cool with."
Hart was part of one of the most common starting fives in basketball last season and no other five-man combo took the floor together more often than his grouping with OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Karl-Anthony Towns. To his point, Hart averaged 13.6 points and 9.6 rebounds last season and set a new Knicks franchise single-season record for triple-doubles with nine to break a long-standing mark held by the legendary Walt "Clyde" Frazier.
But, partly sidelined by a finger injury (which will apparently require a splint this season), Hart and the Knicks agreed to remove him from the starting lineup during the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers. That gave New York a lineup featuring two accomplished big men in Towns and Mitchell Robinson while a somewhat-ailing Hart came off the bench.
Though Hart might see some of his duties spread around now that Brown will to expand the rotation to as many as 10 men, he still seems prepared to reprise his role as the Knicks' workhorse, one capable of generating game-changing hustle plays that may or may not show up in the box score. If he does come off the bench, Hart will be joined by accomplished newcomers Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, while Miles McBride also seems to be on pace for a return.
