Knicks Get Honest About Defensive Struggles
New York Knicks fans be want to put defense on their Christmas lists.
The Knicks' defense took the weekend off, missing in action as they dropped a 120-111 decision to the reeling Detroit Pistons on Saturday. New York allowed at least 30 points in all but one of the four periods, starting with a 39-23 deficit after the first that saw Detroit sink seven three-pointers.
“I want us to learn, I want us to get better," head coach Tom Thibodeau said, per Ian Begley of SNY. "We have to respond the right way to this."
Detroit, which entered with a three-game losing streak, shot 18-of-36 from three-point range, a dozen alone coming from the arms of either Malik Beasley and Cade Cunningham, the former going 7-for-10 off the bench.
It's the third time this season where the Knicks (14-9) have allowed their opponent to go at least half-and-half with an extra point on the line, tied with Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Lakers for most in the NBA in this young season. The Knicks also let up at least 120 points for the ninth occasion, dropping to 2-7 in such showings.
The Knicks were missing Karl-Anthony Towns due to a back injury but that was far from a worthy excuse in the eyes of first-year New Yorker Mikal Bridges, who was brought to Manhattan in part for his defensive prowess.
“I think we pick and choose when [we want to play defense], and we ain’t that good to just pick and choose when we want to play defense," Bridges said, per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. I don’t think any team’s that good. It starts with me as well. We've just got to be more vocal and lead by example. It’s all of us.”
“A lot (of poor communication) in transition," Bridges continued, per Begley. "It’s not like a thing that we don’t like each other or anything. It’s just that sense of urgency… We’ve got to understand that when we don’t talk to each other, it’s going to hurt us.”
With their NBA Cup slate removed from consideration the Knicks have a prime opportunity to build a solid cushion over .500. Only one of their remaining December opponents (Orlando on Dec. 27) is stationed in an automatic playoff spot. Continued defensive lapses, however, will eat away at such a valuable chance.
The journey continues tonight when the Knicks head north to face the Toronto Raptors (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
