Knicks Given Bullish Prediction to Finish Season
The New York Knicks have had their fair share of ups and downs moving past the All-Star Break.
They've hit some considerable lows amid their losses to the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, but also had a few major victories in narrow wins over the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat. Through it all, New York now sits with a 40-20 record and positioned well within the three-seed of the Eastern Conference.
It's far from an undesirable spot for the Knicks to be in. At the third seed in the East, they're primed for a home playoff series in the first round and currently sit with the fourth-best record in the entire NBA.
And in the mind of Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes, he doesn't see the Knicks letting up from their current standing anytime soon.
When tasked to outline a bold prediction for each team across the NBA, Hughes projected the Knicks to be closer to the second seed than the fourth seed in the East.
"If you’re panicking about the New York Knicks in the wake of those double-digit losses to the Cavs and Celtics, please relax," Hughes wrote. "All those defeats proved was that the Knicks aren’t on the same level as the East’s true elites, and we already knew that. The Knicks are still more dangerous than the other 12 teams in the conference."
While the Knicks may not be fighting with the top dogs in the conference, they still seem to have a considerable leg up on the competition falling below them, specifically the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks.
"Yes, the Pacers are on a heater. So are the Pistons. Milwaukee has Giannis Antetokounmpo, which makes it a threat. But the Knicks have spent the season proving they’re a clear notch above those teams," Hughes continued. "While the East standings and the race for No. 3 might be getting a little tighter than Knicks fans would prefer, Jalen Brunson and Co. are more likely to put pressure on the top two than they are to fall below third."
The Knicks would have to see a steep fall from their current level to reach the fourth slot in the East. Currently, they're 5.5 games ahead of the Bucks for the honors and have had the hot hand lately with a three-game win streak. At their current pace, they're in good hands.
Especially with the return of Mitchell Robinson in the lineup, the Knicks are positioned to see some much-needed improvement on the defensive side of the ball in the coming weeks and could surge them closer to the East's elite in Boston or Cleveland. So far this season, New York's ranked 20th in the NBA for defensive rating, and desperately need to see steps in the right direction.
Will New York have what it takes to surpass the Celtics and land second in the East? It remains to be seen, but they'll have just over 20 games to prove it.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!