Knicks Star Guard Wins Player of Week Award
New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson has proven to be so clutch that he's even earning victories on the team's day off.
The Knicks' captain and point guard was named the Eastern Conference's Player of the Week for a sterling week of action, one that saw New York embark upon a three-game winning streak, all of which came in clutch fashion.
It's the seventh such award of Brunson's career, all of which have been earned since his 2022 arrival in Manhattan, and his second this year after prevailing in the final week of November.
For the week, Brunson averaged 29.3 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.0 rebounds as the Knicks took down Philadelphia, Memphis, and Miami. Each game featured clutch antics from Brunson, who is fresh off his second showing in the NBA All-Star Game.
On Wednesday at home against the 76ers, Brunson had 34 points, including the three-pointer that gave the Knicks a permanent lead en route to a 110-105 triumph. Two nights later, Brunson had 23 points, including another go-ahead jumper before OG Anunoby sank the winner, as the Knicks completed a season sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Brunson then closed the weekend by account for 19 of the Knicks' last 26 tallies of a 116-112 triumph in South Beach. All but five of his 31 points came in either the second half or overtime. With the wins under their belt, the Knicks (40-20) have 40 by the 60-game mark for the first time since 1996-97.
Brunson shares the latest Player of the Week honors with Zach LaVine of the Sacramento Kings, who picked up the Western edition. One of the most prized movers at the recent trade deadline, LaVine averaged 28 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting over 63 percent from the field.
The Knicks, ironically enough, have a date with the Kings coming up, as they'll face them next Monday night as part of a five-game road trip. Before that, the Knicks welcome the Golden State Warriors to MSG on Tuesday night (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).
