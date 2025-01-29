Knicks Go Nuts Over Duece McBride Dunk
Miles McBride strutted down the aisle on Monday, drawing a raucous reaction from the New York Knicks' bench.
The Knicks' top reserve offered the tastiest cherry on top for the sundae that was a 143-106 shellacking of the Memphis Grizzlies: as New York emptied its bench, the 6-1 guard known as "Deuce" put up his most dramatic deuce, hammering home a slam dunk over Memphis' 7-1 reserve center Jay Huff.
Perhaps already hoarse from several other major accomplishments, the Madison Square Garden nonetheless offered one last hearty roar as their Knicks (31-16) put up one of their most dominant efforts of the season. McBride's teammates were equally appreciative in the aftermath.
“It’s been forever. We’ve been waiting," Karl-Anthony Towns said of McBride's dunk, per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. "I see it all the time in practice. I’m just so happy for him. He’s one guy that shows professionalism every single day — always in the gym, working hard on his game and taking care of his body."
"Nights like this, when he gets to show his athleticism and what he can do, make me proud as his teammate and brother.”
Towns' patience certainly paid off: McBride often launches from the top of the key, as nearly 60 percent of his career shot attempts over four seasons with the Knicks have come from three-point range. With the outcome against the NBA's top-scoring team long-decided, McBride offered a poster-worthy shot to those staying to revel in the Knicks' victory.
"I got to give it to Deuce: that one was crazy," Mikal Bridges, the Knicks' leading scorer with 28, added in Winfield's report.
McBride headlined a solid night for a Knicks bench that has had to deal with some awkward questions about their depth scoring: New York's reserves scored 52 points in Monday's win, 14 alone coming from the arms of McBride. Precious Achiuwa, who likewise got in on the dunking display in the one-sided fourth, tied him while Cameron Payne added 11 more.
McBride and the Knicks will hope to flex their muscles again on Wednesday night when the Denver Nuggets visit Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN).
