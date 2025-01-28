Watch: Knicks Star Gifts Jersey to Oscar Nominee
New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns had a golden ticket for the new Willy Wonka.
Even if he goes home without an Oscar at next month's Academy Awards, actor Timothee Chalamet holds quite the souvenir after Monday night, namely the jersey that Towns wore in what stands as the Knicks' most complete effort of the season.
Towns gifted the garb after the final seconds ticked away from the Knicks' 143-106 beatdown at Madison Square Garden. Chalamet, going for his first Oscar after his Best Actor nomination for his performance of lauded singer Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown," was one of thousands to take in triumph.
Known for his lauded acting career, which is also renowned for his lead role in the revamped "Dune" franchise, Chalamet has become something of an icon among sports fans as well after he appeared on ESPN's famed college football program "College GameDay," one that saw him correctly predict several high-profile matchups.
Shortly after his mastery was showcased on GameDay, photos of Chalamet clad in New York sports gear surfaced on social media. Of note, users found a relatively ancient post from former New Yorker Landry Fields, which congratulated a teenage Chalamet — then simply known as "Tim Chalamet" — for winning a contest that offered Knicks tickets.
Chalamet emerges from Monday's game with a jersey that saw Towns put up a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double in what's tied for the Knicks' largest victory this season. New York (31-16) has won four in a row and is now a season-best 15 games over .500. Monday's win also ended the NBA's longest active winning streak, as Memphis entered as winners of their last six.
The 97th Academy Awards, where "A Complete Unknown" holds eight nominations, will be held on March 2 in Los Angeles. Unfortunately for Chalamet, he'll be missing a Knicks game against the Miami Heat.
