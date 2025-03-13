Mikal Bridges, Tom Thibodeau Meet Amidst Knicks Controversy
Per SNY's Ian Begley, New York Knicks reps Mikal Bridges and Tom Thibodeau took some time to talk time prior to Wednesday's game in Portland.
Bridges made headlines when a report from Stefan Bondy of the New York Post declared that he had spoken with the head coach Thibodeau about cutting down on the Knicks starters' workload. Thibodeau later said that such a conversation had not been staged, but Begley's new intel states that a "productive" summit has since been staged.
"Tom Thibodeau wanted to talk to Mikal Bridges about his comments regarding minutes with the Knicks' starters and the Knicks' reserve earlier Wednesday," Begley said. "The two did meet and cleared the air about the the topic. I'm told it was a productive meeting."
Bridges, long regarded as the NBA's modern iron man, reportedly asked Thibodeau to consider employing his bench more often, reasoning that it would prevent the complete game outputs so often found on the Knicks' ledgers. Bridges, Josh Hart, and Jalen Brunson all rank in the NBA's top 10 in total minutes entering Thursday night play.
“Sometimes it’s not fun on the body,” Bridges said, per Bondy. “You’ll want that as a coach but also talked to him a little bit knowing that we’ve got a good enough team where our bench guys can come in and we don’t need to play 48 (minutes), 47."
Bridges perhaps cut down on the potential controversy's lifespan with a dominant showing in the Pacific Northwest, as he scored 33 points in the 114-113 overtime win over the hosting Portland Trail Blazers. His last three came just before time expired in the extra session, as he sank a game-winning triple that helped New York (42-23) even its five-game road trip ledger at 2-2. The finale lands on Saturday night at Golden State (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
Begley said he would "be a little bit surprised" if Thibodeau made any major changes to his minutes distribution considering the way he has run metropolitan business for so long. Considering the way Bridges took over Wednesday night's proceedings, maybe further communication is the way to go for a Knicks group with larger spring aspirations.
