Knicks Get Good News and Bad News Before Cavs Game
The New York Knicks will have three back as they close in on the third seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket.
OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Mitchell Robinson will all play for the Knicks (50-30) when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Karl-Anthony Towns, dealing with runner's knee, will be out, while Jalen Brunson will also partake.
New York is one win or Indiana Pacers loss away from securing No. 3. They missed out on a chance to do so in a potential playoff preview in the Motor City on Thursday, dropping a 115-106 decision to the Detroit Pistons. That game was missing Anunoby, Hart, and Robinson as each dealt with minor ailments with the postseason looming.
With his participation, Brunson will appear in his 65th game of the year, which would be the magic number that allowed him to qualify for postseason awards such as the All-NBA Teams and Clutch Player of the Year title. Robinson will start at center in Towns' place.
New York closes the regular season on Sunday afternoon when the Brooklyn Nets come to visit.
Locked into the top seed, the Cavaliers (63-17) are sitting prime contributors Donovan Mitchell, De'Andre Hunter, and Ty Jerome. The Knicks would've clinched the third seed had the Cavaliers' backups prevailed in Indiana but they instead dropped a 114-112 final.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!