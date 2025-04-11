Knicks Veteran Revels in Detroit Showcase
The New York Knicks gave the people what they wanted on Thursday night in the form of all the PJ Tucker they could've asked for.
End-of-season wear-and-tear forced the Knicks to cast a pall on the playoff-like atmosphere at Little Caesars Arena, which hosted a potential first-round playoff preview between the Knicks and Detroit Pistons. After playing only two minutes in his first two months as a Knicks, Tucker got 27 with OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Mitchell Robinson all sitting due to minor injuries.
“Once I got through my first wind, it was really good,” Tucker said in the aftermath, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “I started to open up a little bit. I started to feel good, started talking, getting involved with the game and it’s like riding a bike.”
Under Tucker's watch, the Knicks' non-rotational regulars kept pace with the Pistons, who eventually broke away from the Knicks' understudies to secure a 115-106 victory. Entering the final weekend of the season, third-ranked New York (50-30) is set to face the sixth-placed Pistons in the opening stanzas of the playoffs.
It's unlikely that Tucker, the recent signer of a two-year contract after working with the Knicks on a pair of 10-day deals, will see such meaningful time on the floor if and when a Motor City rematch comes to pass. But Tucker, who turns 40 next month, has gained a bit of a cult following among New Yorkers for his veteran presence and animated celebrations on the Knicks bench.
Tucker immediately adapted to the physical play of the Pistons, engaging in several post-whistle confrontations along with fellow substitute Precious Achiuwa. In the box score, Tucker pulled down six rebounds, including three of the offensive variety, and sank one three-pointer that no doubt enthused his adoring public back home.
"The plays like that, the box outs, the 50-50 balls, that stuff is that feeling,” Tucker said, per Bondy. “Getting offensive rebounds, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m back.’ It felt good.”
