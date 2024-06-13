Knicks 'In Good Place' to Sign Top Free Agents
The New York Knicks are lining their ducks in a row in order to try and sign OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein to new contracts this offseason.
While it isn't a done deal, the Knicks feel confident that they will be able to retain their two starters when free agency begins on June 30.
"The Knicks obviously know that both players will garner strong interest from opposing teams," SNY insider Ian Begley writes. "But even factoring that in, members of the organization felt earlier in the offseason that they were in a good place on both Anunoby and Hartenstein as both players approach their free agencies. That’s according to people in touch with the team after their season ended in a second round loss to Indiana."
Anunoby, who turns 27 next month, was a midseason trade acquisition from the Knicks from the Toronto Raptors, and he elevated New York to another level with his presence. In the regular season, the Knicks were 20-3 when he was on the court and 30-29 when he didn't suit up for the team. In the playoffs, Anunoby missed four games in the series against the Indiana Pacers, and the team went 1-3 in those games.
If Anunoby was healthy, there was a good chance the Knicks would have had a chance to face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Hartenstein also played a key role for the Knicks throughout the season. While he started the year on the bench, he was thrust into the starting lineup when Mitchell Robinson went down with an ankle injury. From there, Hartenstein flourished as a starter, playing arguably the best basketball of his six-year career. He started 49 games after only making 12 starts in his first five NBA seasons.
After Hartenstein's success, he is due for his first major payday in the NBA and that could come from the Knicks. However, he can only be offered a contract worth $72.5 million over four years. A team could come in over the top and offer close to $20 million per year, but there's a chance Hartenstein could take a hometown discount after the Knicks revived and elevated his career.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!