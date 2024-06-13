All Knicks

Knicks 'In Good Place' to Sign Top Free Agents

The New York Knicks are well-positioned to sign OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 27, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) slaps hands with center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) after a basket against the Miami Heat during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 27, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) slaps hands with center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) after a basket against the Miami Heat during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks are lining their ducks in a row in order to try and sign OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein to new contracts this offseason.

While it isn't a done deal, the Knicks feel confident that they will be able to retain their two starters when free agency begins on June 30.

"The Knicks obviously know that both players will garner strong interest from opposing teams," SNY insider Ian Begley writes. "But even factoring that in, members of the organization felt earlier in the offseason that they were in a good place on both Anunoby and Hartenstein as both players approach their free agencies. That’s according to people in touch with the team after their season ended in a second round loss to Indiana."

Anunoby, who turns 27 next month, was a midseason trade acquisition from the Knicks from the Toronto Raptors, and he elevated New York to another level with his presence. In the regular season, the Knicks were 20-3 when he was on the court and 30-29 when he didn't suit up for the team. In the playoffs, Anunoby missed four games in the series against the Indiana Pacers, and the team went 1-3 in those games.

If Anunoby was healthy, there was a good chance the Knicks would have had a chance to face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Hartenstein also played a key role for the Knicks throughout the season. While he started the year on the bench, he was thrust into the starting lineup when Mitchell Robinson went down with an ankle injury. From there, Hartenstein flourished as a starter, playing arguably the best basketball of his six-year career. He started 49 games after only making 12 starts in his first five NBA seasons.

After Hartenstein's success, he is due for his first major payday in the NBA and that could come from the Knicks. However, he can only be offered a contract worth $72.5 million over four years. A team could come in over the top and offer close to $20 million per year, but there's a chance Hartenstein could take a hometown discount after the Knicks revived and elevated his career.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News