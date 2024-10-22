Knicks High in Power Rankings Going Into Season
The New York Knicks are beginning their season against the Boston Celtics, and even though their opponent will defend their title from last year, they feel confident in their ability to replace them.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey ranked all 30 NBA teams ahead of the season and placed the Knicks at No. 6.
"They already have an MVP candidate in Jalen Brunson, and surrounding him with three of his Villanova teammates and another gritty defender in OG Anunoby made them a fringe contender," Bailey writes. "But the departure of Isaiah Hartenstein and an injury to Mitchell Robinson made New York thin up front. So, it moved Julius Randle and one of those Wildcats for one from Kentucky. Now the Knicks have one of the best shooting bigs of all time on one end of their starting five, Brunson on the other and three gritty, switchable wings and forwards in between them."
The only teams that rank ahead of the Knicks include the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder and aforementioned Celtics.
The Knicks are a work in progress, but they have one of the highest ceilings in the league after the transactions they made this summer. It will take time for the chemistry to develop, especially with two brand new key pieces in the starting five.
There is also a lot of turnover in the second unit, so that will also need some adjusting over time.
However, the Knicks are all on the same page in playing together as a team and sacrificing for the sake of winning. With that laid into the foundation of the team, the Knicks are in prime position to be one of the best teams in the NBA for the upcoming year.
