Knicks Injury Report Empty With Round One Clinch in Sight
The New York Knicks have a clean bill of health for what could be the biggest Garden party this season has seen yet.
New York's injury report for Game 5 of its Eastern Conference quarterfinal set with the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden is empty, giving the Knicks a full contingent as they seek advancement. The Knicks lead the best-of-seven set 3-1 and are on the cusp of three consecutive seasons of winning at least one playoff round.
It's certainly a positive development for the Knicks, who had some medical woes to deal with amidst a thrilling Game 4: center Mitchell Robinson was listed as questionable with an illness but was able to partake while Jalen Brunson briefly left the game in the third quarter after a tangle-up with Dennis Schroder.
Brunson appeared to be nursing the same ankle that kept him out of a month of late regular season action after emerging. But he returned to the Knick bench in time for the fourth period, which saw him score 15 points over the last 10 minutes to secure a 94-93 victory.
There are no changes to Detroit's ailment list as it faces elimination: interior threat Isaiah Stewart is still questionable with knee inflammation while Jayden Ivey is still out with a fractured fibula. Stewart has not played since the late stages of Game 1 at MSG.
