Knicks Can't Get Comfortable For Game 5
The New York Knicks are up 3-1 in their best-of-seven series against the Detroit Pistons, which puts them in a pretty good position.
Only 13 teams (4.5 percent) have ever overcome a 3-1 deficit in a seven-game series in NBA history, and no team since 2020 has accomplished the feat.
Even though the Knicks are almost crossing the finish line, they cannot take this series for granted against the Pistons.
"The Knicks’ experience and talent have helped them get a commanding lead in this physical series. Both of those qualities, along with Detroit being a turnover-prone team, made many believe New York was the favorite. The Pistons had 19 turnovers," The Athletic insider James Edwards III wrote.
"Now the Knicks need to finish the series Tuesday in New York, with a chance to get some significant rest before the inevitable second-round series against the Boston Celtics or Orlando Magic."
A series against the Celtics is something that the Knicks have had their eye on for a long time, and getting any advantage for that will be critical, but New York still has to keep its focus on Detroit, who has proven to be a formidable opponent throughout the series.
The Pistons have had a path to victory in every game so far, and they could easily pick up a few more victories to end the series.
The Knicks have faced a Pistons team that has had next to nothing to lose, and now that Detroit is on the brink of elimination, that sentiment is only truer.
Therefore, the Knicks need to keep their foot on the gas, continue to not take the Pistons for granted, and close out the series as soon as possible, ideally in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden.
