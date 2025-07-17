Knicks Stars Named Top 5 City Athletes
The New York Knicks turned SNY's ranking of the top metropolitan athletes into a Manhattan project.
The regional sports network released a ranking of the top 10 active professional athletes in the city on Wednesday, a list that featured two Knicks stars in the top five: Jalen Brunson is in the runner-up spot behind fellow captain and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge while Karl-Anthony Towns rounds out the first half.
It's no surprise to see Brunson so well-regarded considering the impact he has had on Knicks basketball since arrival in the summer of 2022. Brunson has stepped up in numerous ways in his three-season tenure and the Knicks have reached previously unattainable heights such as the franchise's first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in a quarter-century last time around.
"Since signing in New York, Captain Clutch has delivered whenever the team has needed it," SNY lauds. "He finished in the top-15 in MVP voting for the third consecutive season, and finally has the Knicks among the top contenders in the NBA."
Brunson is joined by Towns, fresh off his metropolitan debut after the Knicks acquired his services from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a late offseason trade. The New Jersey-born Towns mostly lived up to his reputation established in Minneapolis and also played a role in the run to the NBA's final four.
"KAT was acquired in last offseason's blockbuster deal with the [Timberwolves] with the expectation that he'd provide Jalen Brunson with a much-needed No. 2, and that's exactly what he did," the accompanying analysis reads. "The big man earned his fifth career All-Star nod and All-NBA third team honors after averaging 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists across 72 games during his first year in the Big Apple."
Judge leads the list amidst another sterling home run chase, knocking 35 out of the park at the MLB All-Star break landmark. In between Brunson and Towns is more representation on the diamond, as Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto rank third and fourth respectively.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!