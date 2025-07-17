All Knicks

Knicks Stars Named Top 5 City Athletes

Two New York Knicks placed in a top five ranking of the city's top athletes.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Dec 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) watches as center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates after making a three point basket to clinch a win against the Toronto Raptors near the end of the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Dec 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) watches as center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates after making a three point basket to clinch a win against the Toronto Raptors near the end of the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks turned SNY's ranking of the top metropolitan athletes into a Manhattan project.

The regional sports network released a ranking of the top 10 active professional athletes in the city on Wednesday, a list that featured two Knicks stars in the top five: Jalen Brunson is in the runner-up spot behind fellow captain and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge while Karl-Anthony Towns rounds out the first half.

It's no surprise to see Brunson so well-regarded considering the impact he has had on Knicks basketball since arrival in the summer of 2022. Brunson has stepped up in numerous ways in his three-season tenure and the Knicks have reached previously unattainable heights such as the franchise's first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in a quarter-century last time around.

Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns
Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates with Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"Since signing in New York, Captain Clutch has delivered whenever the team has needed it," SNY lauds. "He finished in the top-15 in MVP voting for the third consecutive season, and finally has the Knicks among the top contenders in the NBA."

Brunson is joined by Towns, fresh off his metropolitan debut after the Knicks acquired his services from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a late offseason trade. The New Jersey-born Towns mostly lived up to his reputation established in Minneapolis and also played a role in the run to the NBA's final four.

"KAT was acquired in last offseason's blockbuster deal with the [Timberwolves] with the expectation that he'd provide Jalen Brunson with a much-needed No. 2, and that's exactly what he did," the accompanying analysis reads. "The big man earned his fifth career All-Star nod and All-NBA third team honors after averaging 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists across 72 games during his first year in the Big Apple."

Judge leads the list amidst another sterling home run chase, knocking 35 out of the park at the MLB All-Star break landmark. In between Brunson and Towns is more representation on the diamond, as Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto rank third and fourth respectively.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Geoff Magliocchetti
GEOFF MAGLIOCCHETTI

Geoff Magliocchetti is a veteran sportswriter who contributes to a variety of sites on the "On SI" network. In addition to the Yankees/Mets, Geoff also covers the New York Knicks, New York Liberty, and New York Giants and has previously written about the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Staten Island Yankees, and NASCAR.

Home/News