Knicks Star Leaves No One Behind in Giving Thanks
It turns out that Jalen Brunson is but only one talent the New York Knicks acquired from the Dallas Mavericks.
Many in New York feared the worst when Brunson left March 4's game against the Los Angeles Lakers with an ankle injury but the point guard/Knicks captain returned to action in time for the final stages of the regular season on April 6. Granted a chance to reflect on his road back as the Knicks now prepare for the playoffs, a grateful Brunson left name name out, recalling those who mended him well enough to partake in four of the last five regular season games and beyond.
Leading the list was Knicks vice president of sports medicine Casey Smith, who was lured away from Dallas last June, two summers after Brunson signed his original Knicks contract. Brunson feigned reluctance to thank Smith, but thanked him for leading the way in his rehab.
"I really don't want to give Casey credit, but I guess I have to now," Brunson quipped in video from Ian Begley of SNY. "Nah, he's been great. I've known Casey, obviously, since my rookie year. He's helped me in every step along the way, especially in this past month."
Fellow North Texas transplant and athletic trainer Heather Mau, a former volleyball player at Adelphi University, also earned a Brunson shoutout.
She was joined by Knicks employees Tyler Yeaton (the head of the Knicks' strength and conditioning), Shimon Ishikawa (assistant strength and conditioning coach), Kwadzo Ahelegbe (two-way liason), Dr. Anthony Goenaga (head athletic trainer), and "of course" his father Rick, the top assistant coach on the Knicks' bench.
"A lot of credit goes out to them," Brunson said. "They all helped, sacrificed their time with their families, especially after hours, during two-a-days, during some of those rehab days. I really appreciate them. I feel like I've known these people my entire career. They haven't changed. They're dedicated to what they do. They're dedicated to helping the team, helping the players ... They truly do that, they truly helped me get there."
The Knicks (51-31) have reached the playoffs in each of the first three seasons of the Brunson era, including this first season while he stands at the captain's helm. In his final four showings upon his return, Brunson averaged 21 points and 5.8 assists.
