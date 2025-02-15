Knicks Star on Pace for Historic Season
While there have been a few ups and downs for the New York Knicks in the first half of this season heading into All-Star Weekend, a lot has gone right for the team. They currently stand at 36-18, which is a top-five record in the NBA standings.
Of course, a lot of that success is due to the production of Jalen Brunson, an All-Star starter during this year's festivities in San Francisco, and the generator behind the Knicks' offense. It's only the second All-Star appearance of his career, but it's been no secret what New York has in its superstar guard.
However, what Brunson has done in the box score on the offensive end this season isn't just impressive, it's something fans have never seen in league history.
If he's able to keep his current pace, Brunson could be the first player ever to average 25+ points, 7+ assists and less than 2.5 turnovers in a season since the NBA started tracking the latter of those three stats in 1977-78.
Despite the countless elite point guards the NBA has had in that nearly 50-year span, not one has been the type of scorer and passer that Brunson has been this season on a statistical basis.
As long as Brunson can continue to limit his turnovers, don't expect him to steer off his pace of the feat either. In 53 games this season, the Knicks guard has averaged 26.1 points, 7.5 assists and 2.4 turnovers a night. With less than 30 games to go, he's looking well-positioned to hit the mark.
Brunson will have some much-deserved time to recover from a heavy workload in the first half of the season thanks to the All-Star break. However, he and the Knicks will get back to the grind on Thursday, February 20, when the Chicago Bulls travel to Madison Square Garden.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!