Two Knicks Stars Receive ESPN MVP Votes

The New York Knicks could have an MVP or two on their hands.

Dec 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) react during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have two of the best players in the league in Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The duo has led the Knicks to the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference at the All-Star break, and things are looking up for New York.

ESPN conducted a 100-person survey to determine the league's Most Valuable Player award for the first half of the season, and Brunson finished at No. 6 while Towns came right behind him at No. 7.

"Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns almost perfectly split the credit for New York's season in this poll, with Brunson winding up on 22 ballots and with 32 points (sixth), and Towns on 23 ballots and with 31 points (seventh). Only one pair of teammates has combined for more total votes and points than Brunson and Towns this season: Curry and Durant did it twice with the Golden State Warriors during the 2017-18 season," ESPN insider Tim Bontemps writes.

"In his first season in New York, Towns is averaging 24.3 points and a career-best 13.5 rebounds while shooting 53.3% overall and a career-high 42.6% from 3 to make his first All-Star start in his fifth All-Star appearance. Brunson, meanwhile, has earned his second straight All-Star spot with 25.9 points and a career-best 7.5 assists per game. But for all their offensive prowess, questions remain about whether the two of them can be cogs of a good-enough defense on a championship-level team."

The Knicks have a long way to go if they want to be competitive during the season, but the main key is that Brunson and Towns must continue playing at a high level if New York wants to have a shot at making its first Eastern Conference Finals trip in 25 years.

Both Brunson and Towns will represent the Knicks at tomorrow's All-Star Game in San Francisco.

