No Knicks Selected in NBA Re-Draft

The New York Knicks may not have picked the right players in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Dec 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) controls the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks haven't seen a whole lot from their rookie class so far this season.

While Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek and Ariel Hukporti have all shown flashes of potential, none of them have looked like a solidified member of the Knicks moving forward.

Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey conducted a re-draft of the 2024 NBA Draft, and no Knicks were selected.

Instead, second-round pick Jamal Shead was the option for the Knicks at No. 24.

"Jamal Shead plays with a mad scientist's abandon at both ends of the floor. And it looks good on him," Bailey writes.

"Standing 6'0" leaves him at an inherent disadvantage when getting screened. But he has the strength, smarts and overarching tenacity to limit the impact. He also seldom looks overmatched when tussling with properly sized 2 guards.

"Shead's driving and finishing belie his size and serve as a springboard for his playmaking. The jumper may never be lights out, but in a development we should all be watching, he's splashing in almost 40 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes."

And with the No. 25 pick, Bailey believes that the Knicks should have taken Marquette forward Oso Ighodaro, who ended up going in the second round to the Phoenix Suns.

"Oso Ighodaro has stood his own more as a base rim protector than initially expected and continues to be a credibly switchable frontline body. There is a real path to him climbing dramatically up these ranks if he can do more to punish defenses away from the basket beyond the occasional pitch-and-screen dime," Bailey writes.

Fit is a big part of a rookie's success, and it's possible that Shead and Ighodaro wouldn't have seen the same level of promise in New York that they do in their current cities, but perhaps the Knicks may have made a mistake or two. We'll find out in the long run.

