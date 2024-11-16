Knicks Father, Son Duo Discuss Family Balance
Every day is "take your child to work" day for New York Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson and he couldn't be happier.
Brunson spoke about his unique situation with his son Jalen on the latter's Roommates Show podcast, detailing the unique relationship they share on the Knicks' bench. The two have been in New York since 2022 and have pushed the Knicks to new heights, including Jalen's first All-Star/All-NBA team appearances last season.
"I don't even think it's an issue anymore," the elder Brunson said when co-host Matt Hillman asked about finding a proper balance between father and coach. "I think if I had coached him in college, I don't think it would've worked out for either of us. But I think this was a perfect timing."
"He was at a level where he was good enough. I think I was at a position where I felt comfortable, allowing him to be himself. But I don't even think about it anymore, to be honest with you."
Rick has earned extensive work as an NBA journeyman (which included parts of three seasons with the Knicks) and assistant coach once his playing days were over, but he was the top man at Camden High School in New Jersey in 2022.
That changed when the Knicks made a play at his son, fresh off a strong postseason showing at the end of his fourth season with the Dallas Mavericks. New York inked Jalen to a four-year, $104 million deal shortly after adding Rick to head coach Tom Thibodeau's staff.
Jalen concurred with his father's assessment, reasoning that he and Rick leave business and personal matters in their respective arenas.
"When we're on the court, it's strictly coach and player," Jalen said. "But as soon as practice is over, as soon as the game's over it's like father, son. But even after a game, if I played great or terrible, he doesn't call me about like what I should've did in a game that night. We'll talk about it the next day."
"I think our relationship is beyond healthy," Jalen continued. "So many people have said to me, I could never have my dad coach me. I'm just like, this is like the coolest/greatest thing ever, to have the person who absolutely like wants the absolute best for me at all times and wants to push me every single day [there]. I love it. It's made me better."
The Brunson's will be back in action on Sunday night when the Knicks host the Brooklyn Nets (7:00 p.m. ET, MSG).
