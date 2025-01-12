Knicks' Jalen Brunson Has Scary Injury Moment vs. Bucks
The New York Knicks appear to be on their way to a monumental victory but endure a major scare during third quarter action at Madison Square Garden.
Point guard and captain Jalen Brunson left Sunday afternoon's tilt between the Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks with an apparent shoulder injury sustained when he made contact with AJ Green as drove to the net.
Brunson was removed and retreated to the New York locker room with his father and assistant coach Rick and remained stationed there for several minutes. Once he made his way back to the Garden floor, he immediately checked back into the game, which drew an "MVP" chant from those gathered for the weekend-closing matinee.
Brunson's speedy start paced the Knicks' early efforts, which created a lasting lead. He scored 23 points in the opening period and he 32 when he was forced to the locker room. Once he returned, he scored five quick points to help stifle a mini-Milwaukee comeback, giving him 37 on one of his most efficient shooting days of the season (13-of-21, 4-of-9 from three-point range).
The Knicks lead the Bucks 108-89 after three quarters of play. Karl-Anthony Towns has 24 right behind him while Cam Payone had 13 off the bench.
