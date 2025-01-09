Josh Hart Happy to Serve Knicks Teammates
The jury is still out on whether Josh Hart is a forward or guard for the New York Knicks, but he sees himself in a different way.
Hart doesn't matter what he's viewed as, but he knows his role that he plays for the team, and it's an important one.
“My role is to be a servant for these guys," Hart said h/t Posting and Toasting. “To make sure JB and KAT are in the right situations, to find them when they’re open. So they don’t gotta work so hard. To make sure Mikal (Bridges) and OG are playing well, getting open shots, getting good shots."
“And making sure these guys reach their goals and their accomplishments. And get All-Star love and those kind of things," he continued.
Hart is surrounded in the starting lineup by two former All-Stars in Brunson and Towns and two potential All-Stars in Bridges and Anunoby, and his role is to be a complement to all of their games.
He does that extremely well on both ends of the floor to the point where the Knicks would likely be very lost without him on the court. It's why he hardly ever comes off because the Knicks are a much different team without him out there.
Hart's versatility allows him to play a key role for any of his teammates on the floor, and that makes him a tremendous addition to the team.
If Hart can continue to grow into his role with the Knicks, the team will very soon reach its full potential.
Hart and the Knicks are now getting ready for a rematch against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home just one week after losing to them on the road. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Madison Square Garden.
