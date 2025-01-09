All Knicks

Josh Hart Happy to Serve Knicks Teammates

Josh Hart is happy to help the New York Knicks wherever he is needed.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The jury is still out on whether Josh Hart is a forward or guard for the New York Knicks, but he sees himself in a different way.

Hart doesn't matter what he's viewed as, but he knows his role that he plays for the team, and it's an important one.

“My role is to be a servant for these guys," Hart said h/t Posting and Toasting. “To make sure JB and KAT are in the right situations, to find them when they’re open. So they don’t gotta work so hard. To make sure Mikal (Bridges) and OG are playing well, getting open shots, getting good shots."

“And making sure these guys reach their goals and their accomplishments. And get All-Star love and those kind of things," he continued.

Hart is surrounded in the starting lineup by two former All-Stars in Brunson and Towns and two potential All-Stars in Bridges and Anunoby, and his role is to be a complement to all of their games.

He does that extremely well on both ends of the floor to the point where the Knicks would likely be very lost without him on the court. It's why he hardly ever comes off because the Knicks are a much different team without him out there.

Hart's versatility allows him to play a key role for any of his teammates on the floor, and that makes him a tremendous addition to the team.

If Hart can continue to grow into his role with the Knicks, the team will very soon reach its full potential.

Hart and the Knicks are now getting ready for a rematch against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home just one week after losing to them on the road. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Madison Square Garden.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News