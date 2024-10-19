Knicks Star Embodies Tom Thibodeau's Play Style
Part of what has made Jalen Brunson's tenure with the New York Knicks so special has been the synergy between him and head coach Tom Thibodeau.
Brunson has embraced his coach's philosophies, allowing him to carry out his vision for the team on the court.
“I feel like if you play hard, you’re a Thibs guy," Brunson said h/t Posting and Toasting. "If you play hard, that’s all he wants. He wants effort and just to communicate. And so when you’re out there and just giving your all, he can respect that. And that deems you a Thibs guy or whatever."
Brunson is a great ambassador for his coach, but in order for the Knicks to be successful, everyone has to be a "Thibs guy" to some extent. Not everyone has to be on Brunson's level to be successful, but the star point guard believes things have come together during training camp.
"I think when people come here, when you start practice, and you start a training camp, and it’s all about the attention to the detail and the things that we do, and how hard we go at it in practice, how hard we go in the game, and just our approach," Brunson said. "I feel like, once you get to training camp and start playing and stuff like that, it kind of comes together. And so it’s really just once we start playing, and once you see the environment and everything, everyone starts to gel to having the same mindset.”
The team will only continue to gel as the season goes on, and there's enough talent on the roster to carry the Knicks through the year until they get really comfortable playing with one another. If it can do that, New York could find itself back towards the top of the Eastern Conference standings.
