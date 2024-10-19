Knicks Star Ignoring Outside Expectations
The New York Knicks will begin their season in just a few days, and many expect them to be one of the best squads in the Eastern Conference, maybe even a title contender.
The Knicks know that they are supposed to be good, but star guard Jalen Brunson isn't paying close attention to what others say about the team.
“We don’t really worry about the expectations, that part of it," Brunson said h/t Posting and Toasting. "It is different. It is a totally different [team], but I think it’s good for us because we’re relearning, we’re reteaching, we’re understanding more and more what we have to do every single day. Once the season starts, you’re back at square one, no matter what team you’re on, no matter how much chemistry you had the prior year, you’re starting over again.”
The Knicks have a very different roster from last year, especially with the additions of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges. The team also lost some big-time talent in Isaiah Hartenstein, Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, meaning that how they previously performed doesn't have a whole lot of weight attached to it.
The Knicks are a new team in a new season, and that's exactly how they are looking at it. If they set expectations too high for themselves, it will be harder for them to pull themselves out of a hole.
It remains to be seen what kind of team the Knicks will be in the upcoming season, but for now they are just focused on being the best version of themselves for each game in hopes of steadily improving until they need to reach their peak for the playoffs.
The Knicks' 82-game journey begins this week when they travel to face off against the main team they are trying to chase in the defending champion Boston Celtics.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!