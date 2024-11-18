Knicks Defend Continued Use of Jericho Sims
Jericho Sims appears to be establishing himself as a fixture in the New York Knicks' skyline.
Despite rookie Ariel Hukporti quickly acquiring favor among the metropolitan faithful, Sims still stands as the top spell option to Karl-Anthony Towns as the Knicks continue to adjust to life after Mitchell Robinson. Head coach Tom Thibodeau defended the continued use of Sims before the Knicks faced off against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night.
"I think Jericho [has] done a really good job for us," Thibodeau said, per SNY's Ian Begley. "When you’re talking about defensive field goal percentage in the restricted, Jericho is very, very high ... We need both of those guys to be able to play well and contribute and whoever is going better with that group is going to play a little bit more. But Jericho has done good for us. Hukporti has done a good job. You need everybody."
A few extra eyes may have lingered upon the Knicks' rotation on Sunday: when Towns was unable to play due to a knee injury, Sims got the starting nod in Friday's win over the Nets but Hukporti got a majority of the minutes, including the clutch final stages that boosted his tally to 30. The final pick of June's draft did a little bit of everything the half-hour, amassing seven points with a quartet of blocks and rebounds each, as well as three rebounds.
Hukporti has already mustered a cult following as the NBA's Mr. Irrelevant and many Knicks supporters have demanded Thibodeau to permanently place him over Towns on the New York depth chart, at least until both Robinson and Precious Achiuwa return to shore up the interior game. Sims, 26, is one of the longest-tenured Knicks but has struggled to develop a lasting role in the regular rotation since arriving as the 58th pick of the 2021 draft.
But with Towns back in action on Sunday, only Sims joined him on the Madison Square Garden hardwood. Sims put forth a decent showing with four rebounds and took advantage of a Brooklyn interior missing Nic Claxton.
Sims played the final 7:20 of the game while a somewhat hobbled Towns rested, notably collecting two points on an alley-oop from Josh Hart that re-established a double figure lead with just over five minutes remaining. Of note, he was one of three Knicks with a positive plus/minus in the final frame, joined by OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson.
With disgruntled murmurs about Hukporti's goose egg lingering in Knicks social circles, Thibodeau continued to vouch for Sims in the aftermath of the 114-104 victory on Sunday.
"He’s number one among centers in defensive field goal percentage in the restricted area," Thibodeau noted in video from Ben Oppenheimer of WFUV. "So I know what he provides there. And then, his screening, his ability to put pressure on the rim. it’s a different type of pressure. KAT can play away from the basket, but Jericho is going hard to the rim. What it does also allow us to do is switch more. He's got great feet so that part is good."
Thibodeau may gush about Sims' defense but another factor in his favor may well be what he's doing on the other end: at the conclusion of Sunday action, Sims was second to only Jalen Duren in field goal percentage among players with a minimum of 10 games played and an average of 10 minutes a game.
Sims has an instant opportunity to keep his momentum rolling as the Knicks (7-6) return to action on Monday against the Washington Wizards (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
