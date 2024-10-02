All Knicks

Knicks Star Cracks Joke Expressing Confidence in Team

The New York Knicks have one of the best rosters in the NBA.

Jeremy Brener

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks have their sights set on a championship going into the upcoming season.

They know it will be a challenge, especially after falling short in the second round of the playoffs last season against the Indiana Pacers, but veteran forward Josh Hart has faith in what the Knicks are building on and off the court. He even had a little fun in his answer by hinting at a move that, at the time, wasn't official.

"The East is definitely going to be tougher," Hart said via SNY. "A lot of teams made big moves this offseason. ... It's not going to be easy. It's not going to be a cake walk, and we know that. We think we can compete at a very high level, and we'll see how high that level is during this year. We're extremely confident in what we have, officially and unofficially. We're ready to get started."

The Knicks are one of those teams that made big moves, trading for Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets and Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves while also signing Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby to long-term extensions.

The Knicks will have to make several adjustments, especially after trading Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo just a few days ago to the Timberwolves to acquire Towns. That's what training camp is for, and the Knicks have to learn how to play with this specific group of characters.

Their ceiling is incredibly high, especially after upgrading with Bridges and Towns, but figuring out how to work the group will be a challenge.

The Knicks aren't strangers to an obstacle or two, however, and that should help them in the early parts of the season. If they can get by the first month or so relying on their sheer talent to get them by, the Knicks will be very dangerous in the standings once they get the flow and rhythm locked in together.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News