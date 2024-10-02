Knicks Star Cracks Joke Expressing Confidence in Team
The New York Knicks have their sights set on a championship going into the upcoming season.
They know it will be a challenge, especially after falling short in the second round of the playoffs last season against the Indiana Pacers, but veteran forward Josh Hart has faith in what the Knicks are building on and off the court. He even had a little fun in his answer by hinting at a move that, at the time, wasn't official.
"The East is definitely going to be tougher," Hart said via SNY. "A lot of teams made big moves this offseason. ... It's not going to be easy. It's not going to be a cake walk, and we know that. We think we can compete at a very high level, and we'll see how high that level is during this year. We're extremely confident in what we have, officially and unofficially. We're ready to get started."
The Knicks are one of those teams that made big moves, trading for Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets and Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves while also signing Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby to long-term extensions.
The Knicks will have to make several adjustments, especially after trading Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo just a few days ago to the Timberwolves to acquire Towns. That's what training camp is for, and the Knicks have to learn how to play with this specific group of characters.
Their ceiling is incredibly high, especially after upgrading with Bridges and Towns, but figuring out how to work the group will be a challenge.
The Knicks aren't strangers to an obstacle or two, however, and that should help them in the early parts of the season. If they can get by the first month or so relying on their sheer talent to get them by, the Knicks will be very dangerous in the standings once they get the flow and rhythm locked in together.
