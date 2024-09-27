All Knicks

Knicks Excited to Start Working

The New York Knicks begin training camp soon.

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau against the Philadelphia 76ers in game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are just days away from the start of training camp, where they will look to make the leap from bridesmaid to bride in the upcoming season.

The Knicks made some additions to the team over the offseason, trading for Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets and signing veterans like Cam Payne, Landry Shamet and Marcus Morris, all of whom will have a shot to earn a role on the team. The Knicks also have players like Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, Miles McBride, Jericho Sims and Precious Achiuwa trying to figure out what their roles may be.

Coach Tom Thibodeau is back for his fifth season with the team, and he's excited for what's to come.

"We open camp on Monday, we get out there and we'll get going. We're looking forward to the challenge ahead," Thibodeau said.

The Knicks already have some bumps in the road on the way to training camp, the main one being Mitchell Robinson's availability. The team's starting center is still recovering from offseason surgery, and he is expected to be sidelined until December or January as he looks to fully heal and make a big impact for the Knicks.

The team is also monitoring the health of All-Star forward Julius Randle, who is also recovering from a surgery of his own. Randle underwent shoulder surgery in March that knocked him out for the end of the regular season and playoffs.

Randle hasn't played since late January, but the three-time All-Star is reportedly healthy and is expected to be a full participant in training camp. Randle is eyeing the team's Oct. 22 season opener as a return date, and if he stays the course, he should be available when the Knicks visit the defending champion Boston Celtics for the first game of the season.

