Three Storylines to Watch Ahead of Knicks Training Camp
The New York Knicks are just days away from the start of training camp.
The team will meet, practice and even play a few games before their Oct. 22 season opener against the defending champion Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Here's a look at three storylines to look out for as the team gets ready for the season:
How Will Towns Mesh?
The Knicks made a bold decision to trade for Towns just before the start of training camp, and now the team has just a few weeks to ingratiate him into the team.
It can be a big shock to be dealt and blindsided just before the start of the season, but Towns has to recover from that quickly in order to get his mind right and ready for his year with the Knicks.
Given the Knicks' chemistry, Towns should be able to fit right in, but it will take a little bit of time.
Who Backs Up Brunson?
The backup point guard spot is also one that's up for grabs in the upcoming season. While Jalen Brunson starts, it remains to be seen who will get the minutes at the point guard spot in the second unit.
Miles McBride is the likely favorite, but veteran Cam Payne and rookie Tyler Kolek each have a case as well. All three should get a chance to prove to Thibodeau that they deserve to be on the court.
Who Gets the Last Spots?
There are 13 guaranteed contracts on the roster, but the team can still give two players a spot on the team. The battle is between veterans Chuma Okeke, Landry Shamet and Marcus Morris to see who will round out the roster.
Each player brings something different to the table at each position, so it may come down to which players simply have the best camp.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!