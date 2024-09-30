All Knicks

Three Storylines to Watch Ahead of Knicks Training Camp

The New York Knicks are about to start getting ready for the season.

Jeremy Brener

May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after being called for a foul during the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after being called for a foul during the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are just days away from the start of training camp.

The team will meet, practice and even play a few games before their Oct. 22 season opener against the defending champion Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Here's a look at three storylines to look out for as the team gets ready for the season:

How Will Towns Mesh?

The Knicks made a bold decision to trade for Towns just before the start of training camp, and now the team has just a few weeks to ingratiate him into the team.

It can be a big shock to be dealt and blindsided just before the start of the season, but Towns has to recover from that quickly in order to get his mind right and ready for his year with the Knicks.

Given the Knicks' chemistry, Towns should be able to fit right in, but it will take a little bit of time.

Who Backs Up Brunson?

The backup point guard spot is also one that's up for grabs in the upcoming season. While Jalen Brunson starts, it remains to be seen who will get the minutes at the point guard spot in the second unit.

Miles McBride is the likely favorite, but veteran Cam Payne and rookie Tyler Kolek each have a case as well. All three should get a chance to prove to Thibodeau that they deserve to be on the court.

Who Gets the Last Spots?

There are 13 guaranteed contracts on the roster, but the team can still give two players a spot on the team. The battle is between veterans Chuma Okeke, Landry Shamet and Marcus Morris to see who will round out the roster.

Each player brings something different to the table at each position, so it may come down to which players simply have the best camp.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News